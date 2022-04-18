Missing California teen found in Utah after three years

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah -- A California man who went missing as a teen nearly three years ago has been found in Utah.
Utah police found Connerjack Oswalt shivering and cold outside a convenience store in Summit County Saturday.
There had been reports of a man pushing a shopping cart around park city.
Police later identified that individual as Oswalt.
Officials eventually discovered that he was reported missing nearly three years ago in northern California, more than 700-miles away.
The teen, who has been diagnosed with autism and other mental health conditions, left his family's home in September of 2019 when he was 17 years old.
Oswalt's family had been searching for him for years, putting up fliers and scanning social media for any leads on his whereabouts.
Authorities contacted his family, and they drove from Idaho Falls, Idaho, where they had relocated, to Utah to be reunited with him.