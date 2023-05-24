Missing 82-year-old woman found dead

TUCSON (KVOA) — Pima County Sheriff's Department have located a deceased missing vulnerable adult.
82-year-old Christine McCooey was last seen at 4200 East Coronado Drive, northwest of Swan and Sunrise, on Tuesday at around 11:00 a.m.
PCSD says patrol and Search and Rescue Deputies conducted a thorough search of the area and located McCooey deceased.
Detectives say initial information indicates there is nothing suspicious about the death.
She was last seen wearing a plaid shirt and grey shorts.
She left the house on foot.
She was described as 5'7', 130 pounds, blue eyes and grey hair.