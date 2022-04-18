 Skip to main content
Missing 77-year-old sought after last seen on east side

Ephraim McCreath

 Tucson Police Department

TUCSON (KVOA) - A 77-year-old is sought after he was reported missing on the east side of Tucson Monday evening.

According to Tucson Police Department, 77-year-old Ephraim McCreath was last seen in the area near the intersection of East Golf Links Road and South Camino Seco sometime before 10:43 p.m. Monday.

TPD described McCreath as vulnerable.

The 77-year-old was described to be 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weigh about 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a beige coat, blue jeans and dark gray shoes.

Anyone with information is advised to call 911.

