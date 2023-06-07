 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Missing 12-year-old girl found safe

  • Updated
  • 0
Marissa Cervantes
By Zachary Jackson

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Pinal County Sheriff's Office was searching for missing 12-year-old Marissa Cervantes but she has been safely found.

PCSO says Cervantes ran away from her San Tan Valley home sometime after midnight.

She was last seen in the area of Empire and Gantzel wearing a white GAP hoodie and grey shorts.

Call 520-866-5111 with any information.

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE

Tags

Recommended for you