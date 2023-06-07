Missing 12-year-old girl found safe

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Pinal County Sheriff's Office was searching for missing 12-year-old Marissa Cervantes but she has been safely found.
PCSO says Cervantes ran away from her San Tan Valley home sometime after midnight.
PCSO is searching for 12-year-old Marissa Cervantes of San Tan Valley, who ran away from home sometime after midnight tonight.— Pinal County Sheriff’s Office (@PinalCSO) June 7, 2023
She was last seen in the area of Empire and Gantzel wearing a white GAP hoodie and grey shorts
Please call 520-866-5111 if you see her. pic.twitter.com/b6sggIYOyO
She was last seen in the area of Empire and Gantzel wearing a white GAP hoodie and grey shorts.
Call 520-866-5111 with any information.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE