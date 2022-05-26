Minneapolis street where Floyd was killed renamed in his honor

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KARE) — Wednesday is the two-year anniversary of George Floyd's death. To pay tribute, a commemorative street sign was unveiled in Minneapolis Wednesday evening in his honor.
Some of Floyd's relatives were on hand for the unveiling ceremony.
It was held at the intersection of 38th and Chicago, where Floyd was killed by police.
His death sparked days of protests demanding police reform in Minneapolis and across the nation.
Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murdering Floyd and sentenced to more than 20 years in prison.