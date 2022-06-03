Minneapolis reveals giant Prince Mural

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota -- One of the greatest musicians of all time; Prince received a giant mural in downtown Minneapolis on Thursday.
The project, that has been in the works for seven years, is meant to enliven the downtown theater district with a massive tribute to the Minnesota native.
The mural, which comes in at 100 feet tall, was painted by Miami-based muralist Hiero Veiga. Depicting three separate points of Prince's career.
The music icon vetoed the idea of a statue to commemorate him, with concerns that people might deface it, but gave the green light to the massive mural before his death in 2016.
For the next 30 years, the mural will stand tall. Being maintained by the downtown council of the city of Minneapolis and the state of Minnesota.