Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 600 AM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 253 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is
ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up
to 1 inch of rain has fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Tanque Verde, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Catalina
Foothills and Seven Falls.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Millions of Americans to travel on 4th of July

4th of July Travel

Millions of Americans are expected to travel over the Independence holiday despite high gas prices.

Triple-A predicts more than 47-million people will travel 50 miles or more from home over the holiday weekend.

That's an increase of just over 3% compared to 2021, bringing travel just shy of those seen in 2019.

Car travel will especially set a new record, despite high gas prices, with 42-million people expected to hit the road.

Recent issues with air travel and concerns over cancellations and delays could be driving that increase.

