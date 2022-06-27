Millions of Americans to travel on 4th of July

Millions of Americans are expected to travel over the Independence holiday despite high gas prices.
Triple-A predicts more than 47-million people will travel 50 miles or more from home over the holiday weekend.
That's an increase of just over 3% compared to 2021, bringing travel just shy of those seen in 2019.
Car travel will especially set a new record, despite high gas prices, with 42-million people expected to hit the road.
Recent issues with air travel and concerns over cancellations and delays could be driving that increase.