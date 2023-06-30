 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO
8 PM MST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures
between 108 and 113 and a major risk of heat related impacts.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Sunday to 8 PM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to the early morning
hours. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Millions are expected to travel this 4th of July weekend

Airplane
Pexels

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Airports across the country are expecting a rush this 4th of July weekend as millions of people are predicted to travel.

Officials at the Tucson International Airport say they're expecting Friday to be the busiest travel day for this holiday weekend, planning for about 98 hundred passengers coming through T.I.A.

AAA projects 4.17 million Americans will be catching flights.

Anticipating the rush, Nelson Ruiz got to the Tucson Airport three hours before his flight to Texas. But when arrived and looked at the lines, he saw "nothing. It's pretty dead, which I'm excited about."

However, it's not smooth sailing for all. Fred Lopez has worked at the Tucson Airport for eight years. He says it's been pretty busy at times the past few days, with TSA lines taking as long as 40 minutes.

"It was busy yesterday and the day before. It's usually busy [in the] late morning," said Lopez.

Airport officials recommend checking your flight status for delays or cancellations before heading to the airport and making sure you leave yourself plenty of time at the airport in case the lines build up.

"If you're here hours before your flight, you should be fine," said Lopez.

