Millions are expected to travel this 4th of July weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Airports across the country are expecting a rush this 4th of July weekend as millions of people are predicted to travel.
Officials at the Tucson International Airport say they're expecting Friday to be the busiest travel day for this holiday weekend, planning for about 98 hundred passengers coming through T.I.A.
AAA projects 4.17 million Americans will be catching flights.
Anticipating the rush, Nelson Ruiz got to the Tucson Airport three hours before his flight to Texas. But when arrived and looked at the lines, he saw "nothing. It's pretty dead, which I'm excited about."
However, it's not smooth sailing for all. Fred Lopez has worked at the Tucson Airport for eight years. He says it's been pretty busy at times the past few days, with TSA lines taking as long as 40 minutes.
"It was busy yesterday and the day before. It's usually busy [in the] late morning," said Lopez.
Airport officials recommend checking your flight status for delays or cancellations before heading to the airport and making sure you leave yourself plenty of time at the airport in case the lines build up.
"If you're here hours before your flight, you should be fine," said Lopez.