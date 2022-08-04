Military exercises to commence from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base

TUCSON (KVOA) –Tucson residents may notice an increase in unfamiliar military aircraft operating out of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, during exercise Red Flag Rescue on August 7 through 19.
Red Flag-Rescue is the Department of Defense’s premier combat search and rescue exercise.
The exercise provides advanced, realistic and relevant air-to-surface warfighter training in simulated degraded and operationally limited environments.
This makes southern Arizona a prime location for this recurring training.
Combat search and rescue training ensures operators are ready to respond when called upon to provide successful personnel rescue and recovery efforts.