Migrants locked in truck rescued from brush fire after I-10 pursuit

TUCSON (KVOA) - A group of migrants were rescued after they were trapped in the bed of a truck involved in a high-speed pursuit along Interstate 10 in Pinal County Wednesday night.
According to Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb, PCSO deputies were involved in a high-speed pursuit after a truck fled a traffic stop on I-10.
After a brief chase, the pursuing law enforcement officers were able to stop the suspect vehicle on the side of the interstate by using stop sticks.
Officials say when the vehicle spun out to a stop, the truck caused a fire to ignite on nearby brush.
"The Chevy Avalanche-style truck had a locked bed cover. We started hearing screaming and yelling coming from in there," Lamb said. "The deputies realized there were people inside the locked bed of the truck. They were frantically trying to get these people out."
Luckily, the three people trapped in the bed were able to escape from the inside of the cab of the suspect vehicle. No injuries were reported in connection to the case.
The driver was arrested for failing to yield for law enforcement. The other occupants of the vehicle were turned over to Border Patrol.
In addition, the brush fire has since been extinguished.
"This situation could have been much worse, but this situation is something we deal with every day," Lamb said.
