Migrant street releases are now happening in Cochise County

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - US Customs and Border Protection leadership outside the boundaries of Cochise County have notified the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office and County Emergency Services that street releases will begin today.
According to the CCSD, today’s announcement that CBP will begin street releases into Cochise County is just another reflection of the fracture within the DHS infrastructure regarding the security of our southern border.
CCSD says these releases are a direct result of over-capacity by CBP.
“The migrants being released are from outside Cochise County but were bussed to Cochise County, processed and then released. Cochise County is a rural county with limited resources leaving these migrants vulnerable. In short, this lack of humanitarian consideration poses risk for the migrants,“ said Sheriff Dannels.
“I applaud the local CBP agents and their leadership for doing all they legally can during this ongoing crisis and I repeat my statement, ‘The intellectual avoidance and abandonment with intended consequences’ by those leaders in Washington DC reference our southern border continues to be a slippery slope for those doing everything we can to protect our quality of life here in Cochise County.” Continued Dannels.
Sheriff Dannels says he assures his commitment remains steadfast and he will work with fellow community and state leaders to challenge these failed policies to ensure public safety and the quality of life for all we are sworn to protect.
