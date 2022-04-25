Midtown building damaged in fire that originated from homeless camp

TUCSON (KVOA) - An investigation is underway after a midtown building was damaged from a fire that started in a nearby homeless camp early Monday morning.
At around 3:40 a.m. Monday, Tucson Fire Department crews were dispatched to the 600 block of West St. Mary's Road near Interstate 10 in reference to a structure fire.
After further investigation, TFD determined that the fire started at a homeless camp that was located near the building impacted by the blaze.
The fire was controlled by 4:31 a.m.
While no injuries were reported in the incident, TFD officials said the building was deemed unsafe for entry.
Details surrounding the fire are limited at this time.
Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest developments.
