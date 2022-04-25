 Skip to main content
Midtown building damaged in fire that originated from homeless camp

TUCSON (KVOA) - An investigation is underway after a midtown building was damaged from a fire that started in a nearby homeless camp early Monday morning.

At around 3:40 a.m. Monday, Tucson Fire Department crews were dispatched to the 600 block of West St. Mary's Road near Interstate 10 in reference to a structure fire.

After further investigation, TFD determined that the fire started at a homeless camp that was located near the building impacted by the blaze.

The fire was controlled by 4:31 a.m.

While no injuries were reported in the incident, TFD officials said the building was deemed unsafe for entry.

Details surrounding the fire are limited at this time.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest developments.

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.

