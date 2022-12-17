Midtown apartment complex without gas for more than two-weeks

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tenants at a midtown apartment complex have been living without gas for more than two-weeks. They don't have hot water for showers, aren't able to cook, and until last Wednesday, didn't have heat.
"So, this happened around December 1st so we're going on three weeks of being without hot water or a stove, gas to cook off our stove, an oven," said tenant Abigale Robles.
Robles said she can't cook lunch for her husband, who works construction. And when he gets home, he can't take a hot shower. "I cook every day. My husband works in construction, and he comes home after a manual labor job, and he is dirty, ready to take a shower. " Robles said they are eating out a lot because they can't cook and that's expensive.
Southwest Gas said they received a call about an odor complaint at the complex and found a leak on a house line. That's a smaller line that feeds off of the main line. Landlords are responsible for fixing that. "Now the real culprit in this is the landlord. The landlord is the one allowed the property to get in such a decrepit condition that people were without heat or heat water, stoves any of that," said Ward Six City Councilman, Steve Kozachik. He said tenants reached out to him for help when they weren't getting answers from the property manager. "This has been going on for weeks. We all know it's you now 30 degrees outside now and for them to be facing the holiday season with it 30 degrees outside with the inability to have hot water for showers or cooking is just unconscionable."
Southwest Gas Public Information Officer Amy Washburn said the gas for the ranges and hot water heater has been isolated and that allowed the heat to be turned back on.
But one tenant, who didn't want to go on camera because she fears retribution from management, said she still doesn't have heat. She also has a newborn. "Right now, we don't have any heat in our townhouse. We also don't have any hot water, or any gas so we can't do any cooking on our stove, and this has been since December 1st."
Tenants say their calls have not been returned and they can't get any answers.
Kozachik says they do have an option under the State Landlord's Tenants act. "They can leave their home they can find another place while these repairs are being made and then deduct the cost of that from their rent," Kozachik said. Tenants must give notice to their landlords if they do this.
One of the biggest issues with tenants is the lack of communication and transparency. The tenant who wanted to remain anonymous said she understands turning off the gas was a safety issue, but the response she has received from Seneca on Midtown managers is unprofessional. "There was a lack of empathy. Really no sense of urgency to get it taken care of. No follow through with them coming out and checking on it. I was told they don't really have an ETA as to when the gas is going to be turned back on but that they're working on it around the clock."
News 4 Tucson reached out to the property manager and the complex owner. Neither responded. Southwest Gas is not involved in repairing the leak, but Washburn said an inspection is scheduled for Monday.
"I'm fed up, I'm frustrated, I'm angry. I haven't been communicated as to when an end in sight is. I'm so upset about the fact that they haven't communicated anything," Robles said.