 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM
MST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with a high heat risk and
temperatures between 103 to 113 degrees. Hottest values in
portions of the lower deserts west of Tucson.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper
Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Upper San Pedro
River Valley and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Midas lawsuit alleges 2 Tucson shops charged for unnecessary repairs, didn't perform them

  • Updated
  • 0
Midas class action alleges 2 Tucson shops charged for unnecessary repairs, didn't perform them
Google Maps

TUCSON (KVOA) — A consumer fraud lawsuit has been filed against two Tucson auto repair shops following an undercover investigation, according to a press release shared by Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich Wednesday.

According to state officials, agents with the attorney general's office brought vehicles for repair to the Tucson Midas locations at 6740 E. Tanque Verde Rd. and 333 W. Valencia Rd. in June and October 2020.

At the Tanque Verde Road location, the state claims the assistant manager told the undercover agent that the vehicle needed a serpentine belt to be replaced and its air conditioning system needed an evacuation and recharge of refrigerant. However, state said the employees did not replace the belt or "evaluate the level of refrigerant or perform the evacuation and recharge."

The agent at the Valencia Road location was allegedly told that a fuel line was cracked, and the spark plugs were “all burnt up.” Despite the assessment allegedly being incorrect, the manager reportedly charged the agent replacement of the spark plugs, a three-part fuel system service kit and a throttle body service that includes a fuel additive. The state alleges that the vehicle's fuel had no presence of the fuel additive when tested and an undercover recording confirmed that the full throttle body service was not performed. The agent also reported that the manager said "the vehicle drove great on a test drive when no test drive was completed."

According to the press release, both of the Midas locations involved are owned by Christopher Conforti and Nicholas Conforti.

“Not only did these two shops recommend and charge consumers for unnecessary repairs, but they also didn’t even perform the work,” said Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich. “Our undercover auto sting program is sending a strong message that this type of despicable fraud will not be tolerated in our communities.”

Officials say the lawsuit could result in the two locations providing consumer restitution up to $10,000 in "civil penalties for each violation of the Arizona Consumer Fraud Act, injunctive relief, and attorney’s fees and costs."

The full complaint can be read in its entirety below. 

Download PDF Midas class action alleges 2 Tucson shops charged for unnecessary repairs, didn't perform them

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.

Tags

Recommended for you