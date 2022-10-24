Michigan school shooter pleads guilty to all charges

OAKLAND COUNTY, Michigan -- Accused oxford school shooter Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty to all charges against him on Monday.
Crumbley opened fire at the Michigan High School last November, killing four students and injured seven others.
Today, the now 16-year-old, pleaded guilty to two dozen felony charges including first-degree murder and terrorism.
In the hearing, Crumbley said the gun used in the shooting was purchased by his father.
An Oakland county judge accepted the plea and set a next hearing date for February of 2023.
A sentencing hearing will follow.