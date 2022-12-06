Michelle Obama goes on book tour for "The Light We Carry"

CHICAGO, Illinois -- Former First Lady Michelle Obama was in Chicago Monday for a book tour.
Hundreds of fans gathered outside the Chicago Theater with Obama's third best-selling book 'The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times', hoping to be inspired and empowered.
They were anxious to hear reflections and life lessons from Obama.
The evening was moderated by former late night host David Letterman.
Obama told Letterman that a major portion of the book centers around "Storytelling".
The six-city tour is expected to wrap up by December 13th at the YouTube theater in Los Angeles.