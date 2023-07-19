Michael Turney released after being accused of murder 22 years ago

PHOENIX (KVOA) - 75-year-old Michael Turney, accuses of murder 22 years ago, has been released from police custody following an acquittal.
Prosecutors charged Michael Turney with second degree murder, arguing he sought to control his stepdaughter, Alissa Turney, before murdering her.
The defense argued the state had failed to present enough substantial evidence to support a conviction .
A Maricopa County superior court judge granted the defense's motion, resulting in an acquittal on Monday.
Alissa disappeared back in 2001.
Her family members found a note in her room alleging she was going to California, but Alissa's body was never found.
