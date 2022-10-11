Mexico files lawsuit against several Arizona gun shops

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Mexican Government has filed a federal lawsuit against five Arizona gun shops accusing them of "knowingly" selling guns to straw purchasers who would send the guns over the border to Mexico fueling the country's cartel driven violence.
The stores named in the lawsuit are: The Hub, Diamondback Shooting and SNG Tactical in Tucson, as well as Ammo AZ in Phoenix, and Spragues Sports in Yuma.
The lawsuit claims that U.S. criminal investigations had traced weapons purchases back to the stores, and said there was evidence that the shops had not filed required information on some purchases.
“During the last few years they have been responsible for the sales of fire arms that show up here with serious crimes like homicides and femicides," said Mexico's Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard.
Ebrard said about 60-percent of the weapons seized in Mexico in recent years are believed to have been sold in ten U.S. counties, mostly along the border.
This latest lawsuit comes only weeks after a similar lawsuit from Mexico was dropped. The first one targeted gun manufacturers.
We spoke to John Petrush who owns John's Guns and Ammo in Tucson. He is not involved in the lawsuit but said he doubts its merits based on his experience in the industry.
“If somebody comes in and they do the paperwork they pass the background check and they leave we don’t know what happens to those guns afterwards it would be really hard for them to prove straw purchasers," he said.
We reached out to all of the shops named in the lawsuit only Sprague's gave us any sort of comment saying they fully cooperate with law enforcement to prevent straw purchases and deny the allegations.
We will update you as the lawsuit moves forward.