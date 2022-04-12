Mexican woman dies after ensnared on border fence in Douglas

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KVOA) - A woman is dead after she was found hanging upside down on the border fence near Douglas Monday evening.
According to Cochise County Sheriff's Office, a 32-year-old woman from Mexico reportedly attempted to scale of the international border wall near International Avenue and Kings Highway at around 11 a.m.
However, when repelling down to the U.S. side, the woman reportedly got her foot or leg ensnared on the border fence.
Officials say "she was trapped upside down for a significant amount of time."
CCSO said the woman was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at a hospital in Cochise County.
While the Mexican Consulate has been notified about the passing of the woman, CCSO will continue the investigation into the case.
An autopsy will be performed to determine the woman's cause of death.
"These types of incidents are not political, they are humanitarian realities that someone has lost a loved one in a senseless tragedy," CCSO Sheriff Mark Dannels said. "We have to do better in finding solutions to the challenges facing our border, and we have to do it for the right reasons. Regardless of opinions, it is the facts that should direct our progress and we will keep working towards a shared goal of border safety and security."
