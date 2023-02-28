Mexican wolf numbers soar in Arizona in New Mexico

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona Game and Fish department says for the first time since reintroduction into the wild, the population of Mexican wolves in Arizona and New Mexico has surpassed 200, with a minimum of 241 wild wolves documented in 2022.

“This milestone has been 25 years in the making,” said Brady McGee, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Mexican Wolf Recovery Coordinator. “To go from zero wild Mexican wolves at the start to 241 today is truly remarkable. In 2022, we recorded more packs, more breeding pairs, and a growing occupied range, proving we are on the path to recovery. These achievements are a testament to partner-driven conservation in the West.”

This estimate is a 23% increase from the estimate in 2021. This marks the seventh consecutive year of population growth and a more than doubling in size since 2017. The population is distributed with 136 wolves in New Mexico and 105 in Arizona.

“With the stunning growth that occurred in 2022, recovery has accelerated at an amazing rate.” said Jim deVos, Arizona Game and Fish Department Mexican Wolf Coordinator “While the road to recovery still has ground to be covered, in 2022, the recovery program covered a lot of ground.”

AZGFD says the Mexican wolf population information is gathered from November through February by the Interagency Field Team. During this time, the IFT conducts ground and aerial surveys, using a variety of methods, including remote cameras, scat collection, and visual observation. Counting the population at the end of each year allows for comparable year-to-year trends at a time of year when the Mexican wolf population is most stable.

The Mexican wolf is the rarest subspecies of gray wolf in North America. Mexican wolves were first reintroduced to the wild in 1998, marking the first time in 30 years that Mexican wolves were known to exist in the wild in the United States.