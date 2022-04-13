Mexican truckers protest Texas Governor's new border security measures

Protests over Texas Governor Greg Abbott's latest border security measure are slowing down the flow of trade on the U.S-Mexico border.
Since Monday, Mexican truckers have blocked international bridges along Texas' 1,200-mile border with Mexico, from El Paso to the Rio Grande valley, in protest of Abbott directing state troopers last week to pull over and inspect trucks coming into Texas.
Abbott says the extra inspections are needed to curb human trafficking and the flow of drugs.
But critics question how the inspections are meeting that objective, and experts say grocery shoppers could notice shortages as soon as later this week.
Business owners in the community want Governor Abbott to reconsider the additional inspections.
Out of the thousands of trucks that have been inspected, hundreds have been placed out of service for safety violations, including defective brakes, tires, and lighting.
In the meantime, drivers continue to wait up to 8 hours or more to cross.