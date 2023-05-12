Mesa police have arrested a suspect for the murder of high school student

PHOENIX, Ariz. - (KVOA) - Mesa police say a suspect is now behind bars and faces charges for the murder of a Red Mountain High School student.

Mesa police say they have arrested 18-year-old Peter Clabron III for allegedly shooting 18-year-old Jeremiah Aviles.

Police say officers obtained footage of Clabron pointing a gun several times at Aviles before shots were fired.

Aviles was killed Sunday, just three weeks before he was set to graduate.

Court records show Clabron allegedly blamed someone else for shooting Aviles before a witness told police that Clabron was actually the person handling the gun when it fired.

The witness also said Clabron looked “surprised” when the gun fired. Clabron faces manslaughter and unlawful discharge of a firearm charges.