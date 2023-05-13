Mesa Police Department searching for 73-year-old man

PHOENIX (KVOA) - Mesa Police Department is searching for 73-year-old Marvin Raisch.
Raisch is 6’, 220 pounds, with grey hair and blue eyes.
Marvin is showing the early signs of Dementia and gets
lost easily. He also has high blood pressure.
Raisch was last seen on Thursday near Main Street and Greenfield in Mesa.
He left his home in his white 2018 Ford Explorer with AZ license plate CKM4721.
Mesa police say no one has heard from or seen Raisch since and family and friends are concerned for his welfare.
