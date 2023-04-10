Mesa celebrates the talented women in jazz music

MESA, Ariz. (KVOA) — In honor of International Jazz Day, Mesa Arts Center announces The Global Women's Jazz Summit.
The free outdoor event is a celebration of the talented women in jazz music on April 23, from 3–9 p.m.
The event features saxophonist Mary Petrich, vocalist Nayo Jones with internationally known pianist Nicole Pesce, Beth Lederman featuring Kimberly Weston, Nash Divas and Lisa Hightower.
“Mesa Arts Center is excited to bring back a celebration of International Jazz Day by celebrating women in jazz — a moment that is long overdue,” said Randall Vogel, deputy director of Mesa Arts Center. “Jazz is America’s greatest cultural creation, and we are pleased to partner with International Jazz Day AZ Foundation.”
This summit joins events happening in more than 180 countries throughout April as part of UNESCO’s annual International Jazz Day celebration. The 10th annual summit is the first dedicated to women musicians.
