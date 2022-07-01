Meono and Palacios set to depart UA Softball

TUCSON (KVOA) -- July. The month that just keeps on giving. Or should we say taking away.
A day after USC and UCLA essentially blew up the Pac-12 Conference came news that Arizona Softball is losing two offensive starters.
Extra Innings Softball reported on Friday that both catcher Sharlize Palacios and centerfielder Janelle Meono have entered the transfer portal.
These moves come after the conclusion of Caitlin Lowe's first season as head coach. A season that saw UA finish tied for last in the Pac-12 Conference but still advance to the Women's College World Series.
Meono was Pac-12 Freshman of the Year in 2021 when she hit .493 in helping lead the Wildcats to a second straight WCWS appearance.
The 3rd-year sophomore missed 25 games this past season due to a lower leg injury and saw her average did to .291.
Palacios took over the catching duties for Arizona this past season with the departure of Dejah Mulipola.
Also a 3rd-year sophomore, Palacios hit 39 home runs in her 129 games at UA while driving in 128.
Meono and Palacios are the sixth and seventh UA players to enter the transfer portal since the end of the season joining Madi Elish, Jessie Fontes, Amber Toven, Allie Enright and Giulia Koutsoyanopulos.
Toven has since landed at Baylor, Koutsoyanopulos at Tennessee and Elish at Purdue.
Players who enter the transfer portal can still opt to remain at their current school.
