Men shot, killed near Tucson airport identified

TUCSON (KVOA) — The two men found dead with obvious gunshot trauma near Tucson International Airport Sunday were identified by Pima County Sheriff's Department on Wednesday.

According to PCSD, 32-year-old Miguel Rodriguez and 46-year-old Santiago Trevizo Armenta were found with obvious signs of trauma at the 9700 block of South Oak Canyon Lane near Nogales Highway and Aerospace Parkway at around 7 a.m. Sunday.

The department said both Rodriguez and Armenta were pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are currently investigating the scene.

According to PCSD, detectives are still on the lookout for any potential suspects in the case.

Anyone with information is advised to call 911 or 88-CRIME.