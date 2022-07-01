Memorial service set for fallen YCSO Sgt. Rick Lopez

TUCSON (KVOA) — A candlelight vigil has been scheduled to be held for fallen Yavapai County Sheriff's Office sergeant, 51-year-old Rick Lopez. The vigil will be on the north side of the Prescott courthouse on Sunday at 8 p.m.
A memorial service will follow on Wednesday at 1 p.m. at the Findley Toyota Center in Prescott Valley.
Sgt. Rick “RLo” Lopez was tragically killed in the line of duty Tuesday while working in the Cordes Lakes area of Yavapai County.
The suspect is in police custody and has been charged with first-degree murder.
The memorial service is open to the public and a procession route will be announced in the next few days.