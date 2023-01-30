Memorial for Tucson's Umbrella Lady

TUSCSON (KVOA) - A memorial service for Lydia Reis, also known as the "Umbrella Lady" was held Monday at Tohono Chul Park.
"Most people never met her. Never knew her name. Yet thousands of us held Lydia in a special place in our hearts," said the Pastor.
Reis was often seen carrying an umbrella, dressed in bright colored clothing. She was died earlier this month after she was hit by a car on Ina Road.
Hundreds of people packed Tohono Chul Park Monday, many carrying umbrellas. "I loved Lydia. She uplifted me every time I would see her walking," said one woman.
Her brothers, Chris and Tony, driving in for the memorial from California. Chris told people she loved to go to discos when she was young and loved Queen. "It may come as no surprise; she was always into fashion," Reis said.
"In my life, I've never been touched like a community like this," said Tony.
Folks shared stories about Lydia, which usually involved prayer and predictions.
One man said he would often stop by to help her or give her a ride. He said she would offer to pray for him, and one time told him, "You're not done yet. you're going to have two more kids."
Her brothers say she was a very private person. The pastor described her as mysterious but the woman under the umbrella -- united a community.
"She was just Lydia. Living her life, the way that she thought best.