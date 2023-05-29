Memorial Day traffic causes 8 mile back up on I-17

PHOENIX (KVOA) – According to Arizona department of Transportation, increased travel this Memorial Day is causing heavy traffic on southbound Interstate 17 in northern Arizona, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
ADOT says traffic is backed up about 8 miles between Kachina Village and Munds Park.
ADOT suggests that drivers plan for additional travel time and to leave prepared by filling up their gas tanks, fully charging their cell phones and packing extra snacks, water and necessary medications.
