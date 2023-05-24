Memorial Day closures and changes in Sierra Vista

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KVOA) - Most City facilities will be closed on Monday, May 29, in observance of Memorial Day in Sierra Vista.

Monday’s trash pickup will occur on Tuesday, May 30, and Tuesday’s trash collection will shift to Wednesday, May 31. There will be no special pickups on Wednesday.

The Cove will be open for regular hours and activities on Monday, May 29, as its summer hours take effect. These summer hours include Open Swim from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.