Memorial Day ceremonies honor veterans across Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - While many of you are enjoying the long weekend, it’s important to remember why we have this holiday - to honor our fallen veterans.
U.S. flags now sit at every gravesite in the Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery and Monday, the community will be gathering there for a Memorial Day ceremony.
The flags were placed Friday morning to start off the Memorial Day weekend.
They were placed by veterans, active duty service members, family members, and friends. All of them gather to honor the lives of the men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.
Ceremonies Monday are being held at each of the state's three cemeteries. That includes the cemetery in Marana, along with the Veterans Memorial cemeteries in Sierra Vista and Bellemont.
Below are the times of each ceremony Monday:
- Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Marana, 8 a.m.
- Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sierra Vista, 8:30 a.m.
- Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Camp Navajo in Bellemont, 1 p.m.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE