Mel Zuckerman's family establishes a memorial fund to support quality education

Mel Zuckerman
By Zachary Jackson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - In lieu of gifts, the family has established a memorial fund with Pima JTED.

This fund will go directly to support quality education for high school students pursuing careers in the medical field.

News 4 Tucson's Megan Spector covers the passing of Mel Zuckerman

Mel passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on Saturday at the age of 94.

Mel's legacy of promoting healthy lifestyles and quality health care for all will continue on through this fund.

To donate and leave a loving message for the Zuckerman family please visit https://pimajted.org/j/mel-zuckerman-memorial-donations/

