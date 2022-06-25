Meisberger raised her game on a national stage

TUCSON (KVOA) -- 56 wasn't a problem for UA grad Shannon Meisberger at the USA Track and Field Championships.
After struggling all season to hit the 56-second mark she had achieved in 2021 in setting a PR (55.70) during her 2nd place run at the NCAA Championships, Meisberger threw up three sub-56 times this week in Eugene.
The Lennox, Massachusetts-native opened the event on Thursday with a 55.95 in the first round, posting the 6th fastest time to qualify for the Semifinals.
She followed that on Friday with a new personal best time (55.61) taking seventh overall in the semifinals and earning one of the eight spots in the Final.
Meisberger saved her best for last in Saturday's championship run, placing fifth and setting a new PR (55.39) for the second straight day.
It was a tremendous bounce back from her 8th place finish earlier this month at the NCAA Track and Field Championships. Her run bested Kentucky's Masai Russell and Duke's Lauren Hoffman who both beat Meisberger in the NCAA Final.
Meisberger is the latest in a string of strong 400 hurdlers that have come out of Fred Harvey's program, running in the footsteps of Olympians Georganne Moline (53.14) and Sage Watson (54.32).
She made the semifinals last summer of the U.S. Olympic trials.
Olympic gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin stole the show though in the event on Saturday, besting the 51.46 world record mark she set last summer in Tokyo with a 51.40.
Copyright 2022 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.