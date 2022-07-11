 Skip to main content
Meisberger plans to pursue pro career

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Shannon Meisberger collegiately will go down as the third in the trilogy of dominant 400 hurdlers that have come out of the Arizona Wildcats track program in the last ten years. What her story tells ultimately though remains to be seen.

Meisberger is in the beginning stages of finding out what professional track career might lay in front of her.

She followed in the footsteps at UA of Georganne Moline (United States) and Sage Watson (Canada) both who eventually made their respective country's Olympic teams in the 400 Hurdles event.

Meisberger set two personal best times at the recent USA Track and Field Championships where she finished fifth overall. She took seventh in the semifinals (55.61) and then lowered that time in the final (55.39).

Her new PR was almost two seconds lower (57.22) than her semifinal time at the 2021 Olympic trials.

She joined Moline (2012) and Watson (2017) as a Pac-12 Champion this past season.

Meisberger however is still considered a developmental elite hurdler, with room to improve on the professional side.

The women's 400 Hurdles team is one of the hardest in the U.S. track program to make. It currently includes a pair of world record holders in Sydney McLaughlin (51.41) and Dalilah Muhammad (51.58).

Moline made the 2012 London Olympic team finishing second at the U.S. Trials (54.33).

Watson currently holds the Canadian record in the 400 Hurdles (54.32).

The projected time to make the U.S team now sits at about 53.50 which means Meisberger would have to knock almost another two seconds off her PR to be able to put herself in the conversation.

Harvey believes she can do it.

Meisberger is now on the road to securing management and sponsors who believe she can do it too.

Shannon Meisberger (22) via ICA-Howard Lao 4

Shannon Meisberger became the 4th UA women's trackster to win the Pac-12 Championship in the 400 Hurdles

UA 400 HURDLES PAC-12 CHAMPIONS

  • (55.01) Sage Watson (2017)
  • (55.12) Georganne Moline (2012)
  • (56.43) Shannon Meisberger (2022)
  • (57.56) Michelle Johnson (1996)

