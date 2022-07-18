Mega Millions jackpot tops half a billion dollars

The next Mega Millions jackpot has topped half a billion dollars.
The big prize will offer an estimated $530 million -- or $304.7 million cash -- prize, according to lottery organizers.
The next drawing will be on July 19th, after no one reported the Friday night's winning ticket.
However, there were more than 1.4 million tickets won at smaller prize levels - including a California ticket that won the $1 million-dollar prize.
Tuesday's jackpot prize would make it the eighth largest on record, with the largest prize being over $1.5 billion.
Other major Mega Millions jackpot tickets have been sold in July, including a $536 million prize won in Indiana in July 2016, and a $543 million prize won by 11 California co-workers in July 2018.
People also have a chance to win an estimated $89 million jackpot with Monday's Powerball drawing.