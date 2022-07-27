 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...An elevated risk of Flash flooding caused by excessive
rainfall continues.

* WHERE...All of Southeast Arizona, including the following areas,
Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains, Chiricahua
Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains,
Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and Pinaleno
Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County,
Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River Valley,
Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar
Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of Graham and
Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...Through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings will be flooded at times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A wet period will continue through this week. High levels of
atmospheric moisture will allow some thunderstorms to produce
excessive rainfall that will lead to flooding. There is a
higher threat over areas that have had heavy rains in recent
days.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Mega Millions jackpot grows to $1 billion

  • 0
Mega Millions Billion

No winning tickets were sold in Tuesday night's Mega Millions jackpot of $830 million.

The grand prize in Friday night's drawing will now be an estimated $1.02 billion.

That prize is for winners who choose the annuity option, paid annually over 30 years.

However, most winners prefer the cash option, which would be an estimated $602.5 million for Friday night's drawing.

Lottery officials say they expect that number to grow as more and more tickets are bought as that drawing approaches.

The winning numbers from Tuesday night's drawing were 29, 63, 66, 7, 60 and a mega ball of 15.