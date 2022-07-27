Mega Millions jackpot grows to $1 billion

No winning tickets were sold in Tuesday night's Mega Millions jackpot of $830 million.
The grand prize in Friday night's drawing will now be an estimated $1.02 billion.
That prize is for winners who choose the annuity option, paid annually over 30 years.
However, most winners prefer the cash option, which would be an estimated $602.5 million for Friday night's drawing.
Lottery officials say they expect that number to grow as more and more tickets are bought as that drawing approaches.
The winning numbers from Tuesday night's drawing were 29, 63, 66, 7, 60 and a mega ball of 15.