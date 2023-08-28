Meeting set by planning commission for future smoke shop locations

Tucson, Ariz. (KVOA) - City of Tucson Planning and Development Services (PDSD) has set a public hearing meeting regarding smoke shops.
The Planning Commission has proposed an amendment that would create new land use classification for smoke shops along with making a minimum separation distance of 1,000ft from schools and from other smoke shops
This comes after the mayor and council directed PDSD to address future locations of smoke shops in Tucson through a code amendment.
The meeting is scheduled for Sept. 13 at 6 p.m.
Comments on the proposal can be submitted here.
