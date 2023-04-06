Meet your new best friend at a couple of PACC events this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Pima Animal Care Center will host two family-friendly events with adoption incentives this weekend.

The first event will be the Bark in the Barrio event on Saturday, April 8, from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. in hopes of finding new homes for adoptable dogs.

The dog adoption event will take place at Armory Park and will feature food, games, and music as well as adoptable dogs from the shelter.

Several local dog rescues will be there with adoptable dogs, making this a county-wide adoption event.

The second event is the egg hunt which is scheduled for Sunday, April 9, from noon - 4 p.m. at PACC. Eggs will be hidden throughout the shelter and can be exchanged for candy.

In addition, one golden egg will be placed at an adoptable dog’s kennel every half hour and can be exchanged for a gift card.

A variety of other kid-friendly activities will also be occurring at the shelter, and adoptable dogs will be featured in hopes of finding their new homes.

The first 100 people who adopt or foster a medium-to-large dog from the shelter from April 7 to 9 will receive a free crate and may be eligible for other incentives depending on the dog’s length of stay and location in the shelter.

The shelter has dealt with overcrowding in its dog kennels for the last year so they hope the events and incentives will help find the dogs the homes they deserve.

All adoptions will be free during both events.

You can learn more about PACC pets and services at www.pima.gov/animalcare.