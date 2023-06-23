Medical Examiner's Office releases report on death of Raymond Mattia

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Medical Examiner’s Office has released the examination and toxicology reports for deceased Tohono O’odham tribal member Raymond Mattia.
The Medical Examiner’s Office says the cause of Mattia’s death is nine gunshot wounds. The manner of death is homicide.
According to the Medical Examiner’s Office, Mattia’s toxicology report detected methamphetamine, methamphetamine metabolite amphetamine, ethanol, and free oxycodone.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection says Mattia called police on March 18 after hearing gunshots near his home.
Border Patrol assisted on the call and approached his house. BP says Mattia threw a machete.
Agents say Mattia extended his arm away from his body very quickly and that’s when agents fired at him several times.
Agents started CPR and a Border Patrol medical technician called a physician at Saint Mary’s Hospital who pronounced Mattia dead at the scene.
The involved agents are currently on leave.
News 4 Tucson will have more on this developing story.
