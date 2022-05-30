McDonald's Dream blow out Thomas' Mercury

ATLANTA - Aari McDonald (UA '21) finished with 10 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals as the Atlanta Dream beat the Phoenix Mercury 81-54 on Sunday.
It was McDonald's first professional meeting against her former college teammate Sam Thomas. The two helped lead Arizona to the NCAA Championship game in 2021.
Thomas (UA '22) scored the first two points of her professional career and was tasked with guarding her friend for the majority of the time the two were in the game together.
Phoenix has lost five consecutive games.
Kristy Wallace had 17 points to lead five Atlanta players scoring in double figures.
The 28-point margin of victory was Atlanta's largest since beating the Los Angeles Sparks by 30 in 2015.
Erica Wheeler scored 16 points, Cheyenne Parker had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Rhyne Howard had 12 points with six assists for Atlanta (5-3). The Dream never trailed, took at 12-point lead at the end of the first quarter and limited Phoenix (2-6) to just eight points in the second to take a 50-23 lead into halftime.
Diamond DeShields, the only Mercury player to score in double figures, finished with 23 points. Skylar Diggins-Smith (19.2 points per game) and Diana Taurasi (16.0) - the team's top scorers - combined for nine points on 3-of-17 shooting.
