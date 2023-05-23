Mayor Romero to sign agreement to secure future of Colorado River and Lake Mead

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) — On Wednesday, May 24 Mayor Regina Romero will sign a multi-year agreement with the Bureau of Reclamation through the Central Arizona Project to voluntarily reduce Tucson’s water allocations from the Colorado River by up to 110,000 acre feet through 2025.
The City of Tucson offered last year to leave up to 60,000 acre-feet of its Colorado River water in Lake Mead in 2022 and 2023 combined, in support of a potential System Conservation Agreement to protect water levels in Lake Mead.
In exchange for signing the Conservation Implementation Agreement, the City of Tucson will receive $400 per acre foot in compensation for every unit conserved. The agreement is part of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE