Mayor Romero kicks off re-election campaign in central Tucson on Intenational Women's Day

TUCSON (KVOA) - Mayor Regina Romero launches her re-election campaign on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Viscount Hotel.

Mayor Romero was elected to her first term as Mayor of Tucson in November 2019, winning more than 50% of the vote in a three-way primary election, and 56% of the vote in the general election.

Romero says International Women’s Day is a significant day for her as it recognizes women’s leadership, strength, and our ongoing work for equality.

Romero is the first woman and the first Latina to serve as Mayor of Tucson, and the only Latina Mayor in the 50-largest U.S. cities.

U.S. Senator Mark Kelly, former Tucson City Council Member Karin Uhlich, and community leader Edna Meza Aguirre will serve as co-chairs of Mayor Romero’s re-election campaign.

“Tucson now has a louder voice at the local, state, and national level than we have ever had, and we are reaping the rewards of this strengthened position,” said Mayor Regina Romero. “I am running for re-election because I love serving as your mayor, we have accomplished so much, and we have work left to do.”