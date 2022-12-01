Mayor Romero delivers State of the City address

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Mayor Regina Romero announced Thursday she will run for re-election in 2023.
The announcement came before her annual State of the City address at the Tucson Convention Center.
The mayor spoke for about 30-minutes. As expected, she focused on her achievements while in office and her plans for the future.
In her speech, the mayor touted her work with law enforcement, specifically her work with Tucson Police Chief Chad Kasmar, and their collaboration to on gun legislation and community issues.
She also highlighted the newly remodeled emergency communication center which serves nine public safety agencies in the Tucson area.
Some other accomplishments include funding for the Tucson Police Department, an historic wage increase to all including an average 13% increase for Tucson Police Officers and rental assistance, affordable housing and services for the homeless.
The mayor has also focused on water security and climate change. She has implemented many programs like Storm to Shade and Tucson Million Trees. She has also focused on expanding electric vehicle infrastructure.
"Our EV roadmap has paved the way for Tucson the city with the largest, low and no emissions electric buses in the entire southwest," Romero said in her speech.
Most people in attendance Thursday night were supportive of the job she has done leading the city.
"I am so impressed with her leadership. She entered office right before Covid and I think she took that and did the best she could for the city of Tucson," said small business owner, Esperanza Freitchen.
Another attendee, Tristan Morgan, said he likes her focus on humanitarian efforts.
News 4 Tucson asked what the mayor could do better or focus more attention on, Dee Ann Thomas said, "I think there's so many single moms out there that need assistance."