Mayor Romero assures city is ready to improve neighborhood streets

Regina Romero
By Zachary Jackson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The City of Tucson is taking on a big project with plans to improve every neighborhood street within the city limits with a 10-year plan.

The city is one step closer to smoother and safer roads now that construction crews are on-site starting the roadway resurfacing projects.

They kicked off the project Thursday morning repaving Blacklidge Drive near McCormick Park. That's where News 4 Tucson met Dave Samer, who's lived in Tucson for 33 years. He says he knows firsthand how bad many of the roads can be.

“You have to watch out for all the potholes, the uneven streets,” said Dave. “Especially the neighborhood streets are not really in good shape.”

The approval of Proposition 411 is the reason you are seeing changes. It will create a bicycle boulevard on Blacklidge Drive, along with a few other locations, to help bikers, like Dave, stay safe on the road.

“I used to always take Blacklidge riding my bike to work on what's going to be the new bike boulevard and I finally quit because trying to cross Alvernon, trying to cross Country Club without a light on the streets was just too difficult,” said Dave.

With the addition of a bicycle boulevard, Dave says he's looking forward to riding his bike to work again.

Fixing every neighborhood street may sound like a daunting task, but Mayor Regina Romero is assuring the community that the city is ready.

“We have an oversight commission made of citizens that will make sure we cross every “t” and dot every “i” to make sure that we deliver what we promised voters,” said Mayor Romero.

