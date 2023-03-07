Mayor Regina Romero delivers historic climate action plan in her first term

TUCSON (KVOA) Mayor Romero and Council is expected to pass the City's Climate Action Plan, Tucson Resilient Together Tuesday.
"Today is a historic day for Tucson," said Tucson Mayor Regina Romero. "Acting with urgency on climate action has been my priority since day one as Mayor. I led on the creation of this Climate Action Plan and today I present a plan to ensure a more sustainable, equitable and thriving Tucson for generations to come."
The plan was created with more than 5,000 Tucsonans over the past 14 months who shared their perspectives through surveys, listening sessions and public meetings.
Tucson Resilient Together includes more than 122 climate actions across five areas including: Governance and Leadership, Energy, Transportation and Land Use, Community Resilience and Resource Recovery and Management.
Since Mayor Romero took office, the City of Tucson has taken the following transformative measures to ensure climate action:
Implemented nature-based solutions like Tucson Million Trees and Storm to Shade programs to address extreme heat.
Adopted the Electric Vehicle (EV) Readiness Roadmap which provides a foundation to advance EV adoption city-wide.
Invested in the largest fleet of electric buses in the Southwest and installed EV charging infrastructure in partnership with Tucson Electric Power.
Passed an EV ready code amendment for all new residential, multifamily, commercial and retail development.
Advanced the City's One Water 2100 and Zero Waste Roadmap.
Advanced waste-diversion initiatives at the Los Reales Sustainability Campus.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE