Mayor Regina Romero delivers historic climate action plan in her first term

TUCSON (KVOA) Mayor Romero and Council is expected to pass the City's Climate Action Plan, Tucson Resilient Together Tuesday.

"Today is a historic day for Tucson," said Tucson Mayor Regina Romero. "Acting with urgency on climate action has been my priority since day one as Mayor. I led on the creation of this Climate Action Plan and today I present a plan to ensure a more sustainable, equitable and thriving Tucson for generations to come."

The plan was created with more than 5,000 Tucsonans over the past 14 months who shared their perspectives through surveys, listening sessions and public meetings.

Tucson Resilient Together includes more than 122 climate actions across five areas including: Governance and Leadership, Energy, Transportation and Land Use, Community Resilience and Resource Recovery and Management.

Since Mayor Romero took office, the City of Tucson has taken the following transformative measures to ensure climate action: