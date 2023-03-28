Mayes wants to hear the community's thoughts on supermarket merger

TUCSON (KVOA) — Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes is coming to Tucson next week to host a public listening meeting on the proposed merger of the grocery stores Albertsons and Kroger, which owns Fry's in Southern Arizona.

The event will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Catalina United Methodist Church.

Kroger, the parent company of Fry's Food and Drug Stores, announced last year it intended to buy Albertsons Companies for about $20 billion.

When the proposed merger was first announced, Kroger promised it would spend $1.3 billion on updating Albertsons stores and another $1 billion on higher employee wages and improved benefits.

"The proposed merger raises questions about the potential for store closures that could force consumers to travel farther for groceries – possibly creating food deserts that disproportionately affect minority communities,” Mayes said in a statement.

