Massive New Mexico wildfire leaps ahead with flying embers

  • Updated
2 wildfires have combined in New Mexico as fires also rage in Arizona and Nebraska

The Calf Canyon Fire as seen burning from near Penasco Blanco, New Mexico, on April 22. Two wildfires have combined in New Mexico as fires also rage in Arizona and Nebraska.

 Eddie Moore/AP

More people in northern New Mexico are being warned they might have to flee as the largest wildfire burning in the United States heads toward mountain resort towns.

The fire raced along exposed ridge lines Wednesday while tossing embers high into the air that were then carried by the wind. The fire had charred more than 370 square miles of tinder-dry forest by Wednesday morning, and authorities said that number was surely larger given the conditions crews faced in the afternoon. More evacuations were ordered for communities south of Angel Fire. Strong winds also kept firefighters busy as they tried to stop an another wildfire from getting closer to Los Alamos National Laboratory.