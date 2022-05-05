Massive fire burned railroad in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX (KPNX) - A pile of burned railroad ties still smolders Thursday morning after a large fire broke out at a railway in Phoenix overnight.
Firefighters were dispatched to Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday after reports of an unknown fire, officials said.
Crews found a large pile of railroad ties engulfed in flames when they arrived on the scene. The fire was designated a first-alarm blaze and crews switched to a defensive strategy.
Crews fought the flames near 21st Avenue and McDowell Road as the fire and smoke were visible from the nearby Interstate 10. The fire even caused a brief closure of I-10 as crews got the fire under control.
The scene also turned into a hazmat incident due to the unknown material in the rail cars next to the fire.
Officials said the fire was controlled about two hours after the initial call. There are no reported injuries during the fire and The Phoenix Fire Investigation Task Force is on the scene to determine a cause.