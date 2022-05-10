Marilyn Monroe painting sells for record $195-million

An Andy Warhol painting of Marilyn Monroe has sold for a record $195-million.
It sold at a Christie's Charity Auction Monday night, setting a record for the most expensive piece of American art ever sold.
The sale shattered the previous record set by the late Brooklyn artist Jean-Michel Basquiat's untitled 1982 skull painting, which sold for just over $110-million at an auction in 2017.
The "Shot Sage Blue Marilyn" is one in a series of portraits Warhol made of the actress following her death in 1962.
It is built on a promotional photo of Monroe from the 1953 film "Niagara".