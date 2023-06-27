Maricopa County evacuating Northeast Scottsdale/Rio Verde due to wildfire

TUCSON (KVOA) — Maricopa County Department of Emergency is evacuating the northeast Scottsdale/ Rio Verde area due to the Diamond Fire.
The fire has burned 2,500 acres and pushing south to McDowell Mountain Regional Park.
DiamondFire UPDATE- 2500 acres & pushing south to McDowell Mtn Regional Park. Hand crews working on E. flank trying to get around fire. Engine crews working structure protection on S. side. Evacs in effect per @ScottsdalePD. Fire: N. Scottsdale/SW. Rio Verde#AZFire #AZForestry pic.twitter.com/gdzOPTNqDr— AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) June 28, 2023
They are evacuating the area of Rio Verde Drive/Jomax Road/ 130 Street/ 160th Street.
Engine crews are working structure protection on the southside.
Follow directions of emergency personnel.
The shelter is located at Cactus Shadows High School at 5802 East Dove Valley.
Diamond Fire EvacuationsGO! Evacuating N.E. Scottsdale/Rio Verde area due to Wildfire. Rio Verde Dr/Jomax Rd/130th St/160th StFollow directions of emergency personnel.Shelter: Cactus Shadows H.S. 5802 E Dove Valley, Information at https://t.co/kOJrO9ise1 pic.twitter.com/9iZ2vvj1kw— Maricopa County Dept of Emergency Mgmt (@MaricopaReady) June 28, 2023
